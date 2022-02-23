Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Shares Down 9.1%

Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 6,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 74,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$7.10 million and a PE ratio of -6.67.

Harvest Gold Company Profile (CVE:HVG)

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company's flagship project is the Emerson property that covers an area of approximately 56 square kilometers located in the interior plateau of British Columbia.

