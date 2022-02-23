Haven Protocol (XHV) 1-Day Volume Tops $461,241.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $50.94 million and $461,241.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00005447 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,846.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,648.45 or 0.06997795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00287396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.52 or 0.00780838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00071890 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00399665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00221675 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,709,123 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.