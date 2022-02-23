HC Wainwright Boosts Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $7.75

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $7.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.68.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,981,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 107,524 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 29.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,195,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after buying an additional 503,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

