HC Wainwright Trims Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Target Price to $2.25

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 132.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.91.

USAS stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 41,568 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Americas Silver by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Americas Silver by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 270,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

