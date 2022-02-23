Head to Head Analysis: SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A Franklin Wireless 2.70% 3.74% 2.88%

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Franklin Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 7.53 -$1.82 million N/A N/A Franklin Wireless $184.12 million 0.24 $17.70 million N/A N/A

Franklin Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SharpLink Gaming and Franklin Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless 0 0 1 0 3.00

Franklin Wireless has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 318.85%. Given Franklin Wireless’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Wireless is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Summary

Franklin Wireless beats SharpLink Gaming on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.