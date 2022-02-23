Head-To-Head Comparison: CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) versus Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -219.99% -71.35% -62.43% CONMED 6.19% 13.39% 5.66%

This table compares Nuwellis and CONMED’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 1.40 -$15.84 million ($3.85) -0.27 CONMED $1.01 billion 4.13 $62.54 million $1.94 73.56

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nuwellis and CONMED, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00 CONMED 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nuwellis currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 621.15%. CONMED has a consensus target price of $161.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.57%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than CONMED.

Risk & Volatility

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CONMED beats Nuwellis on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuwellis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

