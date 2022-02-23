Head-To-Head Survey: Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) & Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco de Chile and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Chile $3.96 billion 2.64 $1.03 billion $1.68 12.30 Grupo Financiero Galicia $3.20 billion 0.47 $357.72 million N/A N/A

Banco de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Profitability

This table compares Banco de Chile and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Chile 24.90% 15.65% 1.32% Grupo Financiero Galicia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Banco de Chile and Grupo Financiero Galicia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco de Chile 0 2 0 0 2.00 Grupo Financiero Galicia 1 0 0 0 1.00

Banco de Chile currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.34%. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.10%. Given Banco de Chile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Banco de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Banco de Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Grupo Financiero Galicia pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Banco de Chile pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco de Chile has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco de Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats Grupo Financiero Galicia on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases. The Treasury segment comprises securities portfolio, derivatives positions, and currency trading. The Subsidiaries segment corresponds to companies and corporations controlled by the bank. The company was founded on October 28, 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results. The Ecosistema Naranja X segment represents the brand credit cards, consumer finance, and digital banking services business. The Insurance segment consists of insurance firms business and Sudamericana Holding SA. The Other Businesses segment refers to equity investments. The Adjustments segment relates to consolidation adjustments and eliminations of transactions among subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

