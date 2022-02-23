Headwater Exploration (HWX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Headwater Exploration (TSE: HWX):

2/2/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.75 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

1/25/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

1/19/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$7.75.

Shares of TSE HWX traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.99. 464,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.39 and a 1 year high of C$7.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.00.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

