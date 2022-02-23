Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.07 and last traded at C$6.92. 1,153,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,341,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.35.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.02.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

