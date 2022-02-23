HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) were up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $54.80. Approximately 8,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 793,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -770.75, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after buying an additional 1,197,807 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,487,000 after buying an additional 589,509 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 422,484 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

