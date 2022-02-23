HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. HealthStream posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in HealthStream by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,377,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after buying an additional 29,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 3.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a market cap of $623.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.92, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

