HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $22.00. The stock traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 1400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $631.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

