Hedget Price Reaches $1.96 on Major Exchanges (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00005592 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $257,467.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedget alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00035042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00109690 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.