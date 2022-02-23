HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches Market Cap of $172.91 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $172.91 million and $74,430.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00256762 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

