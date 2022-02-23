Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $89.99

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $89.99 and traded as low as $84.45. Heineken shares last traded at $84.45, with a volume of 127 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average is $89.99.
About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heineken (HKHHF)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.