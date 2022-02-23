HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €49.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €49.00 ($55.68) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €88.31 ($100.35).

HelloFresh stock traded up €0.23 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €47.69 ($54.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €47.74 ($54.25) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($110.80). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

