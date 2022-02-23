Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.09

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as high as C$1.35. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 103,656 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.50 million and a PE ratio of 332.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.09.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 401,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$401,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$587,700. Insiders have sold a total of 549,300 shares of company stock valued at $549,310 over the last 90 days.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.