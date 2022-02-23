HempCoin (THC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $36.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $796,787.91 and approximately $36.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,597.58 or 1.00078097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00069070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002342 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015719 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00337009 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,248,687 coins and its circulating supply is 265,113,536 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.