Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €79.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €79.00 ($89.77) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($77.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €84.19 ($95.67).

FRA HEN3 opened at €71.78 ($81.57) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €77.25. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

