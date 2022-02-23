Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €79.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €79.00 ($89.77) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €84.19 ($95.67).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €71.78 ($81.57) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($147.33). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €77.25.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

