Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €80.00 ($90.91) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €84.19 ($95.67).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €71.78 ($81.57) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €77.25. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

