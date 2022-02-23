Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €84.19 ($95.67).

HEN3 opened at €71.78 ($81.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.25. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

