Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.15 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.000 EPS.
NYSE:HLF traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 945,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,883. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81.
HLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.