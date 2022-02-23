Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.15 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.000 EPS.

NYSE:HLF traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 945,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,883. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81.

HLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

