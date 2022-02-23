Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.000 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 945,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,883. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.03.

HLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 107,102 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

