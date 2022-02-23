Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.44 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.750 EPS.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Shares of NYSE:HLF traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $55.78.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
