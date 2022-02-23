Hercules Capital, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.
Hercules Capital has raised its dividend by 23.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hercules Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 91.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.4%.
NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,977. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HTGC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.
About Hercules Capital (Get Rating)
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
