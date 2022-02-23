Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
HCCI opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $662.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $36.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.
