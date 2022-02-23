Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HCCI opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $662.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

