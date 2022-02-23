HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 408.50 ($5.56). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 404 ($5.49), with a volume of 680,879 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 420.81.

About HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

