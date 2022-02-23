HICL Infrastructure PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2.06 (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:HICL traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 172.20 ($2.34). 1,996,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,597. The firm has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.83. HICL Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 158.72 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.20 ($2.46).
