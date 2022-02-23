High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Market Cap Achieves $2.62 Million

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $381,798.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

