Hillman Solutions (HLMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $571,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

