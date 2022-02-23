HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Up to $1.87

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.97. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 85,932 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $752.35 million and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 14.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIVE)
