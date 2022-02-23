Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.30

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 33201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

HCHDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

