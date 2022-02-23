Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.13.

NYSE:HD opened at $316.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $330.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

