Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.39.

Shares of HD stock opened at $316.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,279,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,017,017,000 after purchasing an additional 332,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 82,981,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,189,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,237,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,875,610,000 after purchasing an additional 604,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,747,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,185,463,000 after buying an additional 396,271 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

