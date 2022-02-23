Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $402.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $413.00 to $402.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Home Depot stock traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.94. 190,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.74. The company has a market cap of $323.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

