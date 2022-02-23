Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $405.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $448.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $6.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.94. The company had a trading volume of 190,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $440,559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

