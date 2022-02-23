Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $430.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from $470.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

NYSE HD traded down $6.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.94 and a 200 day moving average of $363.74. Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

