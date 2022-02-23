Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $342.00 at Piper Sandler

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $6.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.94. The stock had a trading volume of 190,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,388. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $323.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

