Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $350.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.13.

Shares of HD stock opened at $316.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

