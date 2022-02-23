Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $375.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $425.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $316.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $330.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.74. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

