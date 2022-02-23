HomeServe (LON:HSV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $704.00

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 704 ($9.57) and last traded at GBX 728 ($9.90), with a volume of 419193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720 ($9.79).

HSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.72) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.72) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.87) to GBX 810 ($11.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.78) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,261.89 ($17.16).

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 804.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 870.92.

In other news, insider Tommy Breen bought 25,000 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 906 ($12.32) per share, for a total transaction of £226,500 ($308,037.54). Insiders purchased a total of 50,059 shares of company stock valued at $45,546,704 in the last 90 days.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

