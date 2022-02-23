Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Holdings Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,151 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 445.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 31.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 64.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $33.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

