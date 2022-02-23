Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) Plans GBX 20 Dividend

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HONY traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 855 ($11.63). The stock had a trading volume of 84,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,522. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 945.04. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 839.21 ($11.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 995 ($13.53).

Get Honeycomb Investment Trust alerts:

About Honeycomb Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.