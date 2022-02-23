Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) Plans GBX 20 Dividend

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON HONY traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 855 ($11.63). The stock had a trading volume of 84,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,522. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 945.04. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 839.21 ($11.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 995 ($13.53).
About Honeycomb Investment Trust
