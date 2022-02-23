Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $344,323,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.07.

Honeywell International stock opened at $182.56 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.94 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.