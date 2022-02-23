Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Price Hits $0.21

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $23.45 million and $3.51 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hot Cross alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.34 or 0.06817356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,091.33 or 0.99914756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00048366 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hot Cross should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hot Cross using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.