HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,216 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 21,006 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HP by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of HP by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

