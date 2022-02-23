HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Raised to GBX 725 at Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 615 ($8.36) to GBX 725 ($9.86) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 570 ($7.75) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.21) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.26) to GBX 484 ($6.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($8.02) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 538.08 ($7.32).

HSBA opened at GBX 548 ($7.45) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.71). The company has a market cap of £111.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 503.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 442.39.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

