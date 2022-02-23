HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) PT Raised to GBX 725

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 615 ($8.36) to GBX 725 ($9.86) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

HSBC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.88. 251,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,288. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 20.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

