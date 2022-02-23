Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €62.84 ($71.41).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €56.20 ($63.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €29.18 ($33.16) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.94.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

