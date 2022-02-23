Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €62.84 ($71.41).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €56.20 ($63.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €29.18 ($33.16) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.94.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

